Rajasthan Police admit card 2022 has been released for candidates registered for the Constable recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment board will soon conduct the Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2022 from May 13 to 16 in two shifts every day.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4588 Constable vacancies, of which 55 vacancies are for the Constable Driver Non TSP post, 717 for Constable General TSP, 65 for Constable Driver TSP, 3574 for Constable General Non TSP, 23 for Constable Band TSP, 154 for Constable Police Telecommunication.

Steps to download Rajasthan Police Constable admit card 2022:

Visit official website police.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the admit card link and again on the same link

Enter Application No, select Date Of Birth and submit

The Rajasthan Police Constable admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

Candidates who have applied for the Home Guard may please note that the admit cards would be made available from May 10. The link for the dame would be available on the website. The examination would be conducted in Jaipur on May 16, 2022.

