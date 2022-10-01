Delhi, October 1: Coal India Limited has began applications for 41 Medical Executive posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 29. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at www.coalindia.in.

Applicants can submit the application form till October 29, 2022. No application fee will be charged from the candidates. They may be posted anywhere in Subsidiary Companies as per the requirements of the Company. ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 871 Graduate Trainees Post Through Gate 2022 at ongcindia.com, Check Details Here

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Qualification & Experience for Post of Sr. Medical Specialists (E4 grade): For General Surgery, General Medicine & Pulmonary Medicine - Minimum qualification is MBBS from recognised Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India with recognised Post Graduate Degree/DNB with minimum 3 years post qualification experience. IOCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 1535 Post of Trade Apprentice, Apply Online at iocl.com

Qualification for Post of Medical Specialists (E3 grade): For General Surgery, General Medicine & Pulmonary Medicine - Minimum qualification is MBBS from recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India with recognized PG Degree/DNB. For other Specialists, in addition to the above, Post Graduate Diploma is also considered as one of the minimum eligible qualifications.

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 41 vacancies of which 28 vacancies are for the post of Sr.Medical Specialist (E4)/ Medical Specialist (E3) and 13 vacancies are for the post of Sr. Medical Officer (E3).

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The upper age limit is 42 years for Sr.Medical Specialist (E4 Grade) and 35 years for Sr.Medical Officer/Medical Specialist.

Coal India Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

The sample application form for the post of Medical Executive is enclosed. The candidates will be required to send the duly filled in application form as an advance copy in the format prescribed along with self attested copy of the testimonials through Speed Post to General Manager (Personnel/EE), Bharat Coking Coal Limited at Executive Establishment, Koyla Bhawan, Post: Koyla Nagar, BCCL Township, Dist Dhanbad, Jharkhand- 826005 which should reach on or before 5.00 PM of 29.10.2022. The application of the candidates not received within the stipulated date and time, will not be entertained. No other mode of delivery (by hand/e-mail/couriers, etc.) of applications would be accepted/entertained.

