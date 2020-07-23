As most of the states and central boards have declared the 12th board exam results 2020, it is time for students to gear up for the entrance examinations. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) dates. According to the agency, the entrance exams for DU admissions 2020 will be conducted from September 6 to September 11. Candidates seeking admission to DU, for UG, PG, M.Phil and Ph.D programmes can apply for the DUET 2020 at the official website; du.ac.in. The varsity has also extended the last date to apply for DUET 2020 exams. In this article, we bring you everything you should know to appear in the entrance exams for DU admission 2020.

“All aspirant desirous of seeking admission to UG, PG, M.Phil. and Ph.D programmes of the University of Delhi through entrance test are hereby informed that NTA is likely to conduct the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 from 6th Sept 2020 to 11th Sept 2020,” reads the official notice released by DU. Students can read the full notification of DUET entrance exam HERE.

Applicants can choose the relevant courses while filling up the registration form. It should be noted here that once submitted, the information related to the entrance test cannot be changed—courses selected for entrance test and entrance test centre preferences.

DU has also extended the last date of application, because of the CBSE results . Students can apply for DU entrance exams until July 31, 2020. The application fee for merit-based courses is Rs 250, and for entrance test based courses, the fee is Rs 750. In case any student cancels his or her admission, the fee of Rs 1,000 is charged by the university.

DU has also implemented the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) for all its undergraduate programs. At the time of registration, the marks entered by the applicant, will serve as the basis for computing the total scores for course-specific combinations of "Best Four." This will be done for admission in courses through Arts, Commerce, Mathematical Sciences, Music, Social Sciences, Applied Social Sciences & Humanities, and "Three Subjects" for admission in courses under faculties of Sciences and Applied Sciences.

This year, it was reported that admissions at DU wouldn’t be made under the (extra-curricular activity) ECA category. However, there are now reports that the university is rethinking its decision and will likely bring back admissions under the ECA quota.

Students are advised to apply for DU admissions, before the application process ends. And before submitting the same, they must read the guidelines and all important details available at DU and NTA websites for the entrance exams.

