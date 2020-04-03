DUET 2020 Online Application Process Delayed, New Exam Schedule to Be Announced Soon at du.ac.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The Delhi University has suspended its admission process in the wake of coronavirus lockdown till April 14. DU had earlier planned to release the online application forms for various entrances from this week. However, it got postponed, and the fresh dates will be announced soon, after analysing the situation around the nation. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is responsible for conducting the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020. NTA had already postponed NEET-UG and JEE Main 2020 examinations because of the lockdown. Candidates are hence advised to keep a tab on the official website; du.ac.in as any decision related to DU exams will be updated here for smooth conducting of DUET 2020. NEET, JEE Main 2020 Application Correction Window Re-opened by NTA.

DUET is conducted for admission to several undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by the university. For UG, the exams are held for B.A. (Honours) Business Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations), B.A. (Hons.) Humanities and Social Sciences, Bachelor of Elementary Education, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports, B.A. (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication and Five Year Integrated Programme in Journalism.

In case of Postgraduate courses, the department of the university, instead of inter-disciplinary or professional courses, DU admit students of 50 percent seats on merit and the rest of 50 percent is filled through DUET rank.

Earlier, Delhi High Court ordered both DU and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to put the admission process and result in sync. Since, CBSE has also postponed the board examinations; it is likely that once the board releases fresh dates, NTA will also announce DUET 2020 application process along with other entrance exams dates.