Mumbai, December 18: After the three admission rounds for first year junior college (FYJC) concluded on Friday, over 1.86 lakh seats have remained vacant in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region(MMR, reports said. According to a report by Hindustan Times, out of the 45,402 students who were allotted colleges in the third and final list, just 13,109 students took admission for FYJC. The third list was declared on December 15, 2020.

After the third round, the junior colleges have also been allowed to surrender the vacant seats under various quotas including minority, management and inhouse admissions. According to the data on the Maharashtra education department’s official website, nearly 80,000 seats were vacant in the three quotas, highest from minority quota with over 58,000 seats. The FYJC colleges will be allowed to give up their quota seats by December 19. Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2020: Candidates Can Check Names at mahacet.org.

According to the HT report, the department will declare the college wise vacancies for the special round on December 20, for which the schedule is yet to be declared. The report informs that after three regular rounds in 2019, more than 1.70 lakh seats remained vacant in MMR. This year, the department had clearly stated that there will be no first come first served (FCFS) rounds for admissions. Moreover, special rounds would be conducted for students who do not get admission in regular rounds.

