Mumbai, December 13: The second selection list for the Maharashtra NEET UG 2020 counselling process will be released today by Common Entrance Test (CET) cell of the state. The is likely to be released at 8 pm on the official website - mahacet.org. The last date of filling Status Retention Form to the selected college during the second round of counselling is December 18.

By afternoon on December 13, Maharashtra's CET Cell will also release a new seat matrix. This matrix will be released after including the 260 seats surrendered from AIQ. the Maharashtra NEET UG 2020 counselling is being conducted for admissions into MBBS and BDS undergraduate courses.

Follow Below Mentioned Steps to Check The List:

Candidates are required to visit the official website - mahacet.org.

Click on the NEET UG 2020 link displayed on the homepage.

A new page will open.

Candidates are then required to click on the link to check Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020.

The list will be displayed on the screen in a pdf format.

Download the list to take its print out for future reference.

Notably, the second round of AIQ in undergraduate medical and dental admissions was concluded on December 8. The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) had returned all vacant seats from AIQ to respective state governments. These seats will now be included in general CAP rounds. A total of 222 MBBS and 40 BDS seats were reportedly received by Maharashtra from the AIQ quota.

