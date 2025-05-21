Mumbai, May 21: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department began the Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 process today, May 21. The First Year Junior College or FYJC admission is for students who have passed Class 10 board exams and want to take admission in Class 11 in Arts, Commerce, or Science streams. Students who are interested in registering for the FYJC or Class 11th admission can apply online on the official website of the School Education and Sports Department at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

The link to register for FYJC admission was activated at 11 AM today and will close at 6 PM on May 28. It is worth noting that student registration and online submission of the application, along with the preferences, can be done within this time period. This year, a total of 9,281 junior colleges across the state are taking part in the Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025, with over 20 lakh seats available for students. KCET Result 2025 Date: KEA Likely To Announce Karnataka UGCET Exam Results Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Know List of Websites and Steps To Check Scorecards.

How To Apply for Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025:

Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in

On the homepage, click on the Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 registration link

A new page will open

Register using your details

Now log in and proceed to fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee

Click on submit

Download the confirmation page for future reference

While applying for Class 11 or FYJC admission through the official website, students must remember to choose their preferred colleges and submit relevant documents online. The FYJC admission process consists of two parts - student registration and selection of the preferred college. As per the registration process, a student can enroll a minimum of one and a maximum of ten preferences of Junior Colleges for admission. RBSE, JAC Class 10 and 12 Results Date 2025: Rajasthan and Jharkhand Board Results Expected Soon, Check Official Websites and Steps To Download Marksheet.

List of Documents Required To Apply for FYJC Admission

Marksheet of Class 10 or Equivalent Examination

Original Leaving Certificate of Class 10

Caste Certificate, if applicable

Non-Creamy Layer Certificate, if applicable

EWS Eligibility Certificate, if applicable

Disability Certificate or any other certificate, if applicable

According to the FYJC admission process, the zero-round seat allotment will take place on June 5, followed by the announcement of college allotment lists on June 6. Students who are allotted a college must complete their admission process between June 6 and 12.

Students must also remember that the provisional merit list for the first round of FYJC admission will be released at 11 a.m. on May 30. That said, the final merit list will be published on June 3 at 4 PM.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2025 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).