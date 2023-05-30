Mumbai, May 30: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB) will declare the HSC or Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream exam results tomorrow, May 31. The GSEB HSC Result 2023 or Class 12th Arts and Commerce exam results will be declared on the official website of the board at gseb.org.

Students who appeared for the GSEB HSC result 2023 can visit the official site of the Gujarat Board and use their seat numbers in order to check their exam results. The Gujarat Board will release the GSEB HSC result 2023 or Class 12th Arts and Commerce exam results at around 8 am. Students can also use WhatsApp to get their marks on their phone numbers. SSC Phase X Additional Result 2022 Out at ssc.nic.in; Staff Selection Commission Releases Additional Exam Results, Know How To Download.

Steps To Check GSEB HSC Result 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Gujarat Board at gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "GSEB 12th Result 2023" link

Step 3: Enter using your hall ticket number and other details

Step 4: Your GSEB HSC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the Class 12th Exam Results thoroughly

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Students can also use WhatsApp to get their marks on their phone numbers. In order to get the Class 12th exam results on their phone, students are requested to send their seat numbers to 6357300971 using the app. While announcing the date and time for GSEB HSC Result 2023, the board said that the hard copies of marks sheets and certificates will be distributed later. JAC 12th Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council Likely to Release Class 12 Arts, Commerce Stream Results Today, Know How to Check Scorecards Online.

Meanwhile, it must be noted that the Gujarat Board has already announced SSC and HSC Science results. A total of 65.58 percent of students passed the Gujarat Board Class 12th Science exam while the overall pass percentage for Group A was 72.27 percent and 61.71 percent for Group B.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2023 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).