Mumbai, May 30: At 3:30 PM today, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will reportedly declare the results for the Class 12 Arts and Commerce streams. Results for JAC 12th Arts and Commerce will be posted on the board's official websites, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The JAC Class 10 and 12 board examinations were taken this year by almost 8 lakh pupils.

Results for the Class 12 Science stream and Class 10 or Matric were released by JAC last Monday. Class 10 had a 95.38 percent overall pass rate, and Class 12 Science had an 81.45 percent pass rate.

Know How to Check Scorecards

Visit the official website at jharresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Class 12th result link Enter your roll number, date of birth and login View your mark sheet and take a printout for future use While students in the Arts and Commerce streams wait, JAC has already made the Matric results and the Science stream results public. The Science stream had an overall pass rate of 81.45%. The student's name, father's name, mother's name, roll number, roll code, faculty name, marks received in various subjects, the total number of points earned, scores, and qualifying status are all included on the mark sheet for the JAC board 12th result 2023.

