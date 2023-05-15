Mumbai, May 15: The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) or Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) is likely to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results today, May 15. According to reports, HBSE will announce the Haryana Board Class 10th and Class 12th Results by 3 pm today. Reportedly, Haryana Board Chairman VP Yadav and Secretary Krishna Kumar are likely to release the exam results in a press conference.

Once declared, students who appeared for the Haryana Board Class 10th and Class 12th exams can visit the official website of the Haryana Board at bseh.org.in to check and download their results. However, an official announcement on the Haryana Board Result 2023 result date and time is yet to be made. DBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Delhi Board of School Education To Release Its First-Ever Results for Class 10 and Class 12 Today, Says Delhi Education Minister Atishi.

Steps To Check Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2023:

Visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the "HBSE 10th or 12th result 2023" link

Next, enter using your roll number, date of birth and other credentials

Now click on the "Submit" button

Your HBSE 10th or 12th Class results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the Haryana Board provisional mark sheet

Take a printout for future use

This year, the HBSE 12th board exams 2023 were held from February 27 to March 28 while the Class 10 exams were conducted from February 27 to March 25. In order to pass the Haryana Board HBSE Class 10th and 12th Exam 2023, candidates must score at least 33 percent marks. ISC Class 12 Result 2023: Lucknow Student Mohammad Aryan Tariq Tops CISCE Class 12th Exam in Uttar Pradesh.

Students who appeared for the Haryana Board Exam 2023 are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates on Haryana Class 10th and Class 12th Results.

