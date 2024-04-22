Mumbai, April 22: Haryana's Board of School Education will likely declare the Class 10 and 12 board exam results soon. The results will be announced by May 15 if reports are to be believed. However, an official announcement regarding the date has yet to be made. Once declared, students who appeared for the board examination can visit the official website at bseh.org.in to check their scores.

It is reported that the Haryana Board officials are monitoring the assessment process for the answer sheet. The board is expected to tentatively announce the Class 10 and 12 board examination results before May 15. This year, the Haryana board exams were held between February, March, and April. UP Board Results 2024: Uttar Pradesh Board Exam Results Announced, 89.55% Pass in Class 10, 82.60% Pass in Class 12.

Steps to Check Haryana Board Exam Results:

Visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in .

. On the homepage, click on the "Results" box.

A new page will open.

Now click on the result link for Class 10 or Class 12 exams.

Enter using your login details and other credentials.

Your HBSE results will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference.

The Class 10 exams were conducted from February 27 to March 26, while the Class 12 exam was held from February 27 to April 2. Last year, the Haryana Class 10 results were declared on May 16, and the Class 12 on May 15. JAC 10th Result 2024 Declared: Jharkhand Board Matric Result Out at jacresults.com, Know Steps to Download Scorecard.

Class 10 recorded a pass percentage of 65.43 percent, whereas Class 12 pass percentage was 81.65 per cent.

