Mumbai, May 16: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) announced the Class 10 board exam results today, May 16. The HBSE 10th Result 2023 or matric exam results were declared at around 3.30 pm. Haryana Board Chairman VP Yadav and Secretary Krishna Kumar announced the Class 10th exam results during a press conference.

Students who appeared for the Haryana Board Class 10th examination can visit the official website of the Haryana Board at bseh.org.in to check and download their results. The Class 10th exam results come a day after the Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) declared the Class 12th exam results on Monday, May 15. HBSE 12th Result 2023 Out at bseh.org.in; Haryana Board Declares Class 12 Exam Results, 81.65% Students Pass.

Steps To Check Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2023:

Visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in

Click on the "HBSE Class 10th Result 2023" link on the homepage

Now enter using your roll number, date of birth and other credentials

Next, click on the "Submit" button

Your HBSE Class 10th exam results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the Class 10th exam results

Take a printout for future use

It must be noted that a total of 2,96,329 students appeared for the HBSE Class 10th final exam this year. Besides exam results, the Haryana Board also announced details including attendance in the exam, pass percentage, and names of toppers, etc. This year, the HBSE Haryana Class 10th exams were held from February 27 to March 25, 2023. BSE Odisha Results 2023 Date: Matric Exam Result to Be Declared on This Date, Check Details.

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education Odisha (BSE) on Tuesday confirmed the date and time for Class 10th or Matric or HSC exam results 2023. The Odisha board Class 10 result 2023 will be declared on May 18 at around 10 am. This year, the Odisha BSE Class 10 exams were held in March-April.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2023 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).