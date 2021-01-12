New Delhi, January 12: The RRB Officers Scale - I prelims result 2020 was declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Monday. Candidates can check the result on the official website – ibps.in. The link through which the result can be checked will be available only till January 18, 2021. IBPS RRB Notification 2020 Released Online at ibps.in: Check Eligibility, Fee and Important Dates.

The exam was conducted on September 12 and 13 last year to recruit 3800 vacancies of Officer Scale-I posts in different Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Candidates for the post of office assistant needs to clear preliminary and mains examination for final selection while the post of officers scale 1. Meanwhile, for the post of scale 2 and 3, candidates will have to clear single online exam and interview. RRB Exams 2020 to Start From December 15: No Call Letters Will Be Sent by Post, Here’s What You Should Know About RRB NTPC, Group D and Other Railway Examinations.

Steps to Download Result:

Candidates are required to visit official website – ibps.in.

Click on the link that reads, "CRP – RRB – IX - Recruitment of Officers Scale I results".

On the new page, candidates are required to enter their login credentials.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future use.

The age limit for officer scale I, is 18 years and below 30 years. The application fees for the exam is Rs 850 for general category and for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates, the application fees is Rs 180. The IBPS is an autonomous body, which provides its services to all public sector banks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).