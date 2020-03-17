IBPS PO Exam 2019 Scorecard: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Releases Candidates' Scores on Official Website ibps.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 17: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday released the scorecards for the main examination held for the post of Probationary Officer. The IBPS PO examination was held on November 30, 2019. The scorecard was released on its official website, ibps.in. The scoreboard will be available on the official website from March 17 to 31. Maharashtra TET 2020 Schedule Released: State Teacher Eligibility Test to Be Held in January, Check Full Timetable Online at mahatet.in.

The IBPS PO main exam results were announced in January this year. The candidates cleared the written exam have been shortlisted for the interview. It is the last phase of the selection process for the post of Bank PO. IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2019 Released: Here’s How to Download Call Letter Online at ibps.in for November 30 Recruitment Exam.

Candidates Can Check Results By Following These Steps:

Go to the official website ibps.in.

Candidates should click on the link to view scores for the main examination of CRP PO/MT – IX.

The new page will be opened, and candidates should Log in using registration/ roll number and date of birth as password.

Download the scorecard.

In 2019, a total of 4,336 PO vacancies were notified by IBPS in nationalised banks across the country. As per procedure, the allotment for PO posts is likely to be completed by April this year. For the next year, The IBPS would conduct the preliminary exam for PO selection in October 2020.