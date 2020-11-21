The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is conducting CA November examination starting today, November 21. Over 4.3 lakh candidates will be giving their exams today across 1085 centres in the country. Despite repeated calls from students on social media to postpone the exams amid the COVIC-19 pandemic, the first exam of ICAI CA 2020 will take place today. And netizens are sharing good luck messages and tweets to offer support to all these aspiring CA students. We too bring you some positive quotes, images and good luck messages to share with all students attempting their exams today. ICAI CA November 2020 Exam: Legal Action to be Taken Against CA Candidates Sending Threat Mails to Exam Centres, Says ICAI.

#ICAIExamPostponement, #CAExams, #ICAIPostponeExams have been trending on social media from the past few weeks. Ever since the ICAI issued the admit cards, students complained of centre allotment that includes preschools, bakery, cafes, COVID-19 care facilities and more. There was expressed a possibility if the exams can be conducted online. But ICAI denied such a provision to the Supreme Court. As per report in TOI, over 31,000 students opted out of the November session exam. But for those who are bracing to their examination centres, netizens are sharing good luck messages. #ICAI, #CAExams, #ICAIExams2020 are trending online with "All The Best" tweets and GIFs.

Check Good Luck Tweets For CA Students:

Leave Aside the Agony

All the very best to all 'The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India-Candidates' appearing for the CA FINAL exams from today. Leave agony besides. Remember from coal or a scientist in a lab, the only way to make a diamond is through highly concentrated pressure. #icaiexams — 𝐕𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧, 𝐂𝐅𝐀 (@SumancVivek) November 21, 2020

True Warriors

Dear Friends Today is now officially Confirmed that you are true warriors Again All the very best for Nov 2020 Examination God bless you all I will always remember your unity and commitment Nov 2020 attempt will always be remember in ICAI History#icaiexams #ICAI_BE_TRANSPARENT — Kartik Jindal (@CAKartikJindal) November 21, 2020

All The Best GIFs

Relax and Concentrate

कर हर मैदान फतेह! Whenever you find yourself feeling anxious in the examination hall, just relax, concentrate on the paper and tell yourself this: “I can do this. Everything is going to be okay”. Best of luck buddies 🤞#icaiexam #icai — Pooja Pathak (@PoojaPathak334) November 21, 2020

Stay Safe

TO EVERYONE GIVING EXAMS TOMORROW, YOU GUYS ARE REAL WARRIORS AFTER BEING THROUGH ALL THIS TRAUMA, YOU HAVE PROVED YOUR REAL WORTH. ALL THE BEST GUYS AND HAVE A SAFE EXAMS :)#ICAI#icaiexams — Dhaaamu_CA (@Cynical_11_) November 20, 2020

Students have to be extra careful given that the COVID-19 cases are on a rise at many places. In fact, those who have contracted coronavirus are not allowed to attempt their exams. There will be a separate examination from January 21, 2021 besides May 2021 exam. To all the students who are attempting their exams today, we wish you All The Best!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2020 12:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).