The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for November 2020 CA exams. Candidates who are appearing in the CA Intermediate and CA Final exams this month visited the official website, icaiexam.icai.org and icai.org. But the exam centres are not going well for students, as some of them are in fume claiming that they have been allotted at COVID-19 care facilities, while others weirdly at a bakery and cyber café. Soon after ICAI activated the link to download the Admit Cards for November CA exams, candidates have flooded social media showing their displeasure in terms of seating allotment that includes preschools, bakery, cafes, COVID-19 centres and more. In this article, we will check a few tweets as #CAExams trend on Twitter, with candidates being unhappy with the seating arrangements done by the institute.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ICAI had to postpone the May cycle exams. It was initially decided to be held in July and August, before rescheduling the CA exams in November, 2020. The admit cards for the same were released at the official ICAI websites for students to download and take print outs as it is an important document required to appear in the exam. ICAI November admit card contains exam schedule, centre along with personal details.

The seating allotment looked bizarre and concerning at the same time for the candidates. Even though, the institute through its CA exam COVID-19 guidelines ensure to follow all the necessary protocols at the examination centre, students’ claims say something else. They have shared screenshots of their CA Admit Card 2020 on Twitter that shows their exam centres been allotted to containment zones. Some of them have been allotted examination centre at or near COVID-19 care facilities. Again, others got bakery stores, cyber cafes and even preschools as examination centres.

Check Tweets:

Covid treatment & exams at same place pic.twitter.com/Ked6uiBsMY — SFM Gaurav Jain (@JainSfm) November 2, 2020

Students Complain After Hearing the News!

How much they paid to publish this.... If you are not a paid media then publish this too... #Icai #Caexams #icaiexams pic.twitter.com/Qz9kd6iyvx — Akshatha (@Akshath52609981) November 2, 2020

Exam Centres in Containment Zone

Students Want Better Seating Arrangements!

Please get this drama over🙏🏻😭 Very bad centres Postpone exam to jan 2021 and arrange better centres for students#postponecaexams #icaiexams #caexams @theicai — Rahul Choraria (@RahulChoraria8) November 2, 2020

CA Exam Centres at Pre School

This is my center & this is the sitting arrangement there. Apart from bringing stationery, mask & sanitizer, do we have bring table & chair also? Clarification needed. #icaiexam pic.twitter.com/4jjiSBQ6jo — Shekhar Sharma (@ssquare00) November 2, 2020

Some Even Got Exam Centres at Bakery

CA Exam Center Near COVID Care Facilities

Rajkot gujarat Center students center : 1. Choudhary high school RAJKOT campus near civil hospital (this ground given to relative of civil corona patients) 2. Rashtriya shala(near to many covid hospital) Please solve students problem. #ICAI #postponecaexams @theicai #icaiexam https://t.co/tQ7RYkimM7 pic.twitter.com/HZ6mKOgMhN — vivek vaghela (@v_vaghela99) November 2, 2020

ICAI is yet to comment on the same. Meanwhile, students continue to trend #CAExams on social media, demanding the institute to arrange for better seating allotments as some of the centres risks the health of thousands of candidates to appear in the November 2020 exams across the country.

