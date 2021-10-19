New Delhi, October 19: The online application process for the CSEET or CS Executive Entrance Test for the January 2022 exams has been started by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The candidates can apply online on the official website icsi.edu or from the Smash Portal of ICSI -- smash.icsi.edu. Candidates can register themselves registered for the ICSI CSEET 2022. ICSI CSEET 2022 will be conducted on January 8. The last date to apply online for CSEET 2022 is December 15, 2021.

The candidates should note that they can register themselves for ICSI CSEET January 2022 exams by providing the basic details including names and qualifications. They have to pay the application fee and upload documents as required.

ICSI CSEET 2022: How To Apply

Candidates have to visit the official website icsi.edu to apply for the ICSI CSEET 2022.

to apply for the ICSI CSEET 2022. On the homepage, go to Online Services and click on CSEET registration

Now a next window will open and then click on “Proceed”

Fill in the details and click on Preview. Check the details and then click on 'Submit'.

Pay the application fee.

Download the application for future reference.

While applying for the ICSI CSEET 2022, students will also have to upload certain documents including Class 10th and Class 12th certificates. This is done for proof for dates of birth, category certificates for a fee exemption, and scanned copies of photographs and signatures. The UG, PG students of recognized universities can get direct admission to CS Executive Programme, the ICSI said earlier.

