New Delhi, February 25: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI, will declare the CS Executive and CS Professional December 2025 results today, February 25, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Company Secretary examinations can check and download their scorecards from the official website, icsi.edu.

CS December 2025 Result Time

As per the official schedule, the results will be released in two phases:

• CS Professional Programme: 11:00 AM

• CS Executive Programme: 2:00 PM

Candidates must log in using their registration number and roll number to access the e-result-cum-marks statement. The online scorecard will include a detailed subject-wise marks breakup.

CS Result 2025: Important Mark Sheet Guidelines

ICSI has issued separate instructions for Executive and Professional candidates:

• Professional Programme: Physical result-cum-marks statements will be sent to registered addresses. If not received within 30 days, candidates should contact ICSI.

• Executive Programme: No hard copy will be issued. Candidates must download and print the e-result-cum-marks statement for official use.

CS June 2026 Exam Dates Announced

Along with the results, ICSI has announced that the June 2026 CS Executive and Professional exams will be conducted from June 1 to June 7, 2026.

Online registration for the June session will begin on February 26, 2026. Meanwhile, registrations for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, CSEET, will open on March 1, with the exam scheduled for early June.

About CS December 2025 Exams

The December 2025 CS examinations were held in offline mode from December 22 to December 29 across various centers in India. The CS qualification is mandatory for individuals aiming to practice as Company Secretaries in India, specializing in corporate governance, legal compliance, and corporate law advisory.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official website for live updates on CS Executive and Professional December 2025 results.

