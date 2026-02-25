New Delhi, February 25: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the CS Professional Result 2026 for Syllabus 2022 on February 25, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website, icsi.edu, by entering their roll number and registration number.

The CS Executive result will be made available from 2:00 PM today. Along with the results, subject wise marks have also been uploaded online for students to download. ICSI To Declare CS Executive, Professional December 2025 Results Today at icsi.edu, Know How To Check.

The CS Professional and Executive examinations were conducted from December 22 to December 29, 2025.

How to Check ICSI CS Result 2026

• Visit icsi.edu

• Click on the CS Professional or CS Executive result link

• Enter your roll number and registration number

• Click on submit

• View and download your result

Marksheet Details

Executive programme candidates can download their e Result cum Marks Statement online. No printed copy will be issued. ICSI Adds Gaya as New Exam Centre for Company Secretary June 2026 Exams; CSEET Schedule and Format Announced.

For Professional programme candidates, the marks statement will be dispatched to their registered address after the result declaration. If the physical copy is not received within 30 days, candidates can contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu with their details.

