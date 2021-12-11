New Delhi, December 11: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the admit cards for for CS Executive & Professional Programme (Old & New Syllabus) Examination 2021. The admit cards for the December session have been uploaded on the official website of the institute. Candidates who have applied for the same can visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu to check and download their e-admit cards for the CS exams. IBPS Specialist Officer Prelims Call Letter 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at ibps.in.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of the by entering their 17-digit registration number. The admit cards will carry important details and information regarding the examination including day, date, reporting time of the exam, test centre and its address among others. Candidates are advised to go through the admit cards carefully and verify all the particulars mentioned in it. WBPSC AE Result 2020 Released, Candidates Can Check The Results Online at wbpsc.gov.in.

Here Is How To Download ICSI CS Admit Card 2021 For December Session:

Visit the official website of the ICSI at icsi.edu

On the home page click on the link to download the e-admit card

A new web page will open

Enter required credentials

Download the admit card

Candidates are advise to take a print out of the admit card and keep it safe for future references. The admit cards will mention certain guidelines and instructions, candidates are advised to follow them. In case of any discrepancies in the hall ticket, queries or confusions, candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately to resolve the issue.

