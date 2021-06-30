New Delhi, June 30: The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 admit cards have been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Wednesday. Candidates can download ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card from the official website of the ICSI - icsi.edu. Candidates are required to enter the CSEET registration number and date of birth to download the admit cards. SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 Released By State Bank Of India; Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket From Official Website - sbi.co.in.

The ICSI advised the candidates to appear for the exam using Google Chrome or Internet Explorer 8.0. The exam is scheduled to take place on July 10. Meanwhile, the registration for the exam closed on June 15. Admit cards have important details regarding the examination, including the test centre's name and address, reporting time, candidates' roll number. SITEEE Admit Card 2021 Released Online by at set-test.org; Know How to Download.

Here Are Steps To Download Admit Cards:

Candidates are required to visit the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu.

On the home page, click on CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) tab admit card.

A new page will open.

Click on the link that reads, "Download Admit card for CSEET to be held on July 10 2021".

A PDF will open.

Click on the link given in the PDF file to download the admit card.

Enter login details – registration number and date of birth.

Download the admit card

Take its printout for future use.

Students who cleared class 12 or waiting for the result will appear for the ICSI SEET exam. This year, ICSI decided to exempt UG, PG students from ICSI SCEET 2021. Graduates with minimum 50 percent marks and post-graduate students can directly take admission into the CS executive programme.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2021 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).