New Delhi, November 1: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Monday released the admit card for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021. Candidates can download the ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card from the official website - icsi.edu. Students registered for the exam can login with their CSEET registration number and password to download the hall ticket.

The exam will be held on November 13, following all the COVID-19 protocols. The ICSI CSEET 2021 will be conducted in a remote proctored mode. Candidates need to bring the hard copy of their admit cards along with one of their ID proofs to the examination centre. NEET UG 2021 Result Declared By NTA at neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Result.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Cards:

Visit the official website - icsi.edu .

. On the home page, click on the "Latest@ICSI" link.

Click on "Download Admit card for CSEET to be held on November 13 2021".

A new page will open.

Click on the URL mentioned in the PDF document.

Enter your CSEET registration number and password.

Click on "login".

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the hall ticket.

Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference. The ICSI CSEET 2021 will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The exam will be of 200 marks, and candidates will be given two hours to solve the question paper. The exam will comprise of four papers - Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs section and Presentation and Communication Skills.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2021 09:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).