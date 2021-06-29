New Delhi, June 29: The SBI Clerk prelims Admit Card 2021 has been released by the State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of the SBI - sbi.co.in. The exam will be conducted on July 10, 11, 12 and 13, 2021, for the recruitment of 5,454 Vacancies of Customer Support & Sales (clerk). SITEEE Admit Card 2021 Released Online by at set-test.org; Know How to Download.

The SBI clerk exam was earlier scheduled to take place in June. However, the exam was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortlisted candidates will appear for the mains examination, which is scheduled to take place on July 31. Notably, admit cards were not released for candidates, those who applied for Ladakh and Leh and Kargil Valley under special drive, reported The Times of India. The recruitment in these areas has been kept on hold till further notice. SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Junior Associate (JA) Prelims Exam 2021 Postponed Due to COVID-19.

Here Are Steps to Download The Admit Card:

Candidates are advised to visit the official website - sbi.co.in .

. Under the "Careers" tab, click on SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 prelims link.

After entering the login details, click on "Submit".

Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit cars,

Candidates are advised to take its printout for future use.

The admit card will have important details regarding the examination, including the test centre's name and address, reporting time, candidates roll number. Candidates are also advised to check their details as mentioned in the admit card and contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies. COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the examination.

