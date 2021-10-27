New Delhi, October 27: The admit cards of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 have been released on Wednesday, October 27. The admit cards have been on uploaded on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the test can visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in to view and download their respective admits cards for IIM CAT 2021. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 28, 2021. MHT CET Result 2021 Declared, Candidates Can Check Their Scores Online at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

The admission test will be conducted in centres spread across around 158 test cities. Candidates, who have registered for the test, can download their respective admit cards by login into the official website with required credentials- user ID and password. The admit card will carry important details and instructions the examination including test date, time and venue. Scroll down to know how to download IIM CAT Admit Card 2021. UKSSSC Admit Cards 2021 Released for Various Posts, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at sssc.uk.gov.in.

Here Is How To Download IIM CAT Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

On the home page login with required credentials

Check and download the admit card

Take a print out for future references

Candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities in case of any discrepancies in the admit card, queries and confusions immediately to resolve the issue. The Indian Institute of Managements conduct Common Admission Test (CAT) as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of offered by the institutions

