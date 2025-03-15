Mumbai, March 15: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exams for April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9. According to the official bulletin, admit cards will be issued three days before the exam. Additionally, the exam city intimation slip is expected to be released in the second week of March. Once available, registered candidates can access and download their exam city slip from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. This slip will provide details about the assigned exam center.

This slip will inform candidates about their allotted exam city and date, helping them plan their travel arrangements in advance. However, the exact exam center details will only be disclosed in the official admit card, which will be issued three days before the exam. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, for updates. JEE Mains Session 2 Registration: Last Day To Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in.; Here’s Step-by-Step Guide To Fill JEE Main 2025 Application Form

How To Download JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip

Here’s how to download the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam city intimation slip:

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Look for the ‘JEE Main Session 2 exam city slip’ link on the homepage and click on it (once available).

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter your login credentials and click ‘Submit.’

The exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the slip for future reference.

Is It Possible To Change Your Exam City?

No, once the exam city is allotted, it cannot be changed under normal circumstances. Candidates are assigned cities based on availability, and while preferences are considered during registration, they are not guaranteed. JEE Main Result 2025 Out at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Results of JEE Main Session 1 Exam Released, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

What Should You Bring to the Exam Hall?

Candidates appearing for the JEE Mains 2025 exam should carry a printed admit card, a valid photo ID (Aadhaar card, passport, or voter ID), a passport-size photograph, and a transparent ballpoint pen. If required, a self-declaration form and a PwD certificate (if applicable) must also be brought. Additionally, a transparent water bottle may be allowed.

