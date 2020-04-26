IITs, IIITs Not to Hike Tuition Fee For Any Course in Academic Year 2020-21, Says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

IIT-Delhi | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 26: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) will not increase the tuition fee for any course for academic year 2020-21, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" said here on Sunday. "After consultation with the chairman of the Standing Committee of the IIT Council and directors of IITs, it has been decided that these institutes will not increase the tuition fee for academic year 2020-21 for any course," the minister said. JEE Advanced 2020 Postponed by IIT Delhi Due to Coronavirus Lockdown.

"In case of the IIITs, it has been decided that for those which are centraly-funded, the standard 10-per cent hike in the tuition fee for undergraduate programmes will not be implemented this year. I have also requested them not to increase the fee for other courses. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: IIT Delhi Suspends Classes, Exams, Public Gatherings Till March 31 With Immediate Effect.

"On similar lines, I have requested the IIITs run in the public-private partnership mode not to increase the tuition fee for the coming academic year for any of their courses," he added.