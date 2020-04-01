JEE Advanced 2020 Postponed by IIT Delhi Due to Coronavirus Lockdown

IIT-Delhi | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 1: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi on Wednesday postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Advanced 2020) due to coronavirus lockdown. JEE Advanced 2020 was scheduled to take place on May 17, 2020. IIT Delhi is organising the exam this year. However, the institute has not revealed the next date for the exam. Catch Coronavirus Live News Updates.

IIT Delhi in a statement said, “JEE Advanced 2020, which was scheduled to be held on May 17, 2020 (Sunday), thus stands postponed and will be rescheduled after JEE (Main) 2020.” Through this exam, 23 IITs across the country offer admissions to the undergraduate courses. JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Date: Check Online Registration, Application Fee, Admit Card and Other Details Here, Apply at jeeadv.ac.in

Earlier this month, IIT Delhi, released the information brochure for JEE Advanced 2020. The registration for JEE Advanced 2020 was set to begin on May 1, and it was to conclude on May 6, 2020. A total of 2,50,000 candidates, who will be successful in the JEE Main 2020, are eligible to appear for JEE-Advanced.

On Tuesday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) postponed the JEE (Main) April 2020 examinations scheduled on April 5, 7 to 9 and April 11. The testing agency proposed to conduct these exams in the last week of May 2020.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, various state boards, CBSE and ISCE postponed their board exams. Several state governments also promoted students up to class 8 without conducting final exams. Earlier in the day, the HRD ministry also directed the CBSE to promote all students of classes 1 to 8 to the next class in view of the situation due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.