Coronavirus Outbreak in India: IIT Delhi Suspends Classes, Exams, Public Gatherings Till March 31 With Immediate Effect

IIT-Delhi. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 12: The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi on Thursday informed that it has decided to cancel all classes, examinations and public gatherings with immediate effect on the campus until March 31, 2020. The latest development has been circulated by IIT Delhi's Director V Ramgopal Rao amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

Informing about the update, V Ramgopal Rao wrote on Twitter, "In view of the COVID situation, IIT Delhi has decided to cancel all classes, examinations and public gatherings with immediate effect on the campus until March 31, 2020. Please inform all concerned." Coronavirus Scare in Delhi: Holidays in Schools, Colleges Till March 31, Cinemas to Remain Shut, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Here's the tweet by Rao:

In view of the COVID situation, IIT Delhi has decided to cancel all classes, examinations and public gatherings with immediate effect on the campus until March 31, 2020. Please inform all concerned.@iitdelhi@MHRD pic.twitter.com/PAqpSMkN5a — V.Ramgopal Rao (@ramgopal_rao) March 12, 2020

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced the closure of all public and private educational institutions including school and colleges till March 31. All cinema halls will also remain shut in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party supremo said.

As per the official figures, 73 have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the country so far. Globally, more than 4,000 people have died, while 1,17,330 people across 110 countries were infected with the virus.