Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector (overseer). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till August 14.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 vacancies, of which 5 vacancies are for Female candidates and 32 for Male candidates. MPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 427 Medical Officer Posts At mpsconline.gov.in; Check Details Here

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 25 years as on August 14, 2022

Educational Qualification: Matriculation or equivalent with a diploma in Civil Engineering from an institute recognised by the Central Government. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, whereas candidates from reserved category, female applicants, ex-servicemen are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for SI posts

Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in On the home page, click on the “New User Registration” tab Fill up the details and submit Log in and proceed with application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

