JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Date: Check Online Registration, Application Fee, Admit Card and Other Details Here, Apply at jeeadv.ac.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi has released the information brochure for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 at the official website; jeeadv.ac.in. The students who qualified JEE Main 2020 are eligible to appear in the JEE Advanced 2020 exam. In this article, you can check out the JEE Advanced 2020 exam date, online registration process, admit card, application fee and other details scheduled by IIT Delhi. According to the information brochure released by the institute, the online registration for JEE Advanced exam will be held between May 1 to May 6, 2020. All the candidates are advised to check out the JEE Advanced 2020 information brochure in detail before applying for the same.

JEE Advanced 2020: Important Dates

JEE Advanced 2020 Application: May 1 to May 6, 2020

JEE Advanced 2020 Fee Payment: May 7, 2020

JEE Advanced 2020 Admit Card: May 12, 2020

JEE Advanced 2020 Exam: May 17, 2020

A total of 2,50,000 candidates were successful in the JEE Main 2020 exam. These students are eligible to appear in the JEE Advanced 2020 exam. IIT Delhi will conduct Paper I on the first half, 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, and Paper-II will be conducted on the second half, 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. JEE Main 2020 April Exam: NTA Extends Online Registration, Apply Till March 12.

This year, there has been an increase in the online registration gee for candidates belonging to different categories. The fee for the registration fee has at least been increased by Rs 100. For the female candidates in all categories, the JEE Advanced 2020 application fee is Rs 1,400, for SC, ST, PwD too, the fee is Rs 1,400. However, for the remaining candidates, the online application fee is Rs 2,800.

JEE Advanced is held for candidates to study undergraduate courses in different technology programmes offered at the IITs. This year, IIT Delhi will conduct the entrance exam. Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates of JEE Main to appear in the JEE Advanced 2020 exam.