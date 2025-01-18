New Delhi, January 18: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 examination. Registered candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Admit cards are available for exams scheduled on January 22, 23, and 24, 2025.

Applicants are advised to keep their login credentials ready for easy access to admit cards.

How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link titled ‘Admit Card for JEE (Main) 2025 Session-1 (22, 23, 24 January 2025)’.

A new page will open.

Enter your credentials (application number and date of birth) and submit.

The admit card will be displayed.

Download and print the admit card for future use.

The JEE Mains Session 1 will be conducted across multiple centers in India and 15 cities abroad. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) will take place on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2025, in two shifts: from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon and from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Paper 2A (B.Arch), Paper 2B (B.Planning), and their combined exam will be held on January 30, 2025, in a single shift from 3:00 PM to 6:30 PM.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and ensure they carry their admit cards and required documents on exam day.

