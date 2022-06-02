Mumbai, June 2: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 or Class 10 final examination result 2022 tomorrow, June 3. According to reports, the results will be announced on the official website of the board at 9 am.

Once declared, the West Bengal Madhyamik result will be available on the official website of the West Bengal board at wbbse.wb.gov.in. It must be noted that the link to download mark sheets will be available soon after the results are declared on the board website. WBBSE to Maharashtra SSC: List Of States Expected To Release Class 10th, 12th Exam Result In June.

Steps to check WB Madhyamik Result 2022:

Visit the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in

Once announced, the result link will be available on the homepage

Click on the result link

Enter roll number and date of birth

Submit and check your result

Take a printout for future reference

This year, the West Bengal Madhyamik examinations were held from March 7 to 16. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the WBBSE had not conducted the Madhyamik exams in 2021. Having said that, the board had evaluated students using an alternative assessment scheme.

In 2021, a total of 10,79,749 candidates had registered themselves for the Class WBBSE 10th or Madhyamik exam in which 79 students had scored 697 marks and the pass percentage was 100 percent.

