NEET 2020 Application Correction Facility Extended, NTA Allows Students to Change Exam Centre

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Bringing relief to candidates the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 application correction forms. In addition, NTA also allowed students to change their exam city and choice of exam centres to appear for NEET 2020. According to the latest information, the changes in NTA NEET 2020 application forms can be made till April 14 on the official websites; nta.ac.in, ntaneet.nic.in. The NEET 2020 Admit Card will be available from April 15, 2020. Students are hence advised to read the circular in detail and make the corrections and changes of exam centres accordingly before the last date. #BharatPadheOnline: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Invites Suggestions to Improve Online Education.

The decision was made on the advice of Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. In view of the current coronavirus pandemic, many students were asked to move to their home from their colleges and coaching institutions. Students will be at different locations. Hence, students can make a correction to the NEET 2020 application forms and also change their exam centres. The candidates are hence advised to visit the official website and verify their particulars and make necessary corrections wherever required.

Here's the Official Notification

📢Announcement NEET(UG)-2020 applicants, in the view of current #COVID19 situation, I have advised @DG_NTA to further expand the scope of making corrections in the application forms allowing students to include the choice of cities for centres. Read the PR for more details. pic.twitter.com/ROKgLeUqAf — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 10, 2020

The notification also asks students to carefully make the changes as they will not get any further chance of correction. NEET 2020 exam was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak in India. No confirmation on the exact dates has been received yet, and NTA is expected to make an announcement on or after April 15, 2020. Students are hence advised to keep a close tab to the official websites to stay updated with the notifications related to NTA NEET 2020.