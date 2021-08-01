New Delhi, August 1: The National Testing Agency has released the admit cards for the upcoming Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test on Saturday. The admit cards can be accessed through the official website of NTA JIPMAT. According to the official notification, aspirants can visit the official website at jipmat.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in to view and download their admit cards for JIPMAT 2021. CAT 2021: Exam Date Announced, Registration to Begin on August 4; Check Important Details.

The examination is due to be conducted on August 10, 2021. JIPMAT 2021 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in a CBT Mode. Aspirants can download the admit cards from the official website mentioned above by using their application form number and date of birth. Alternatively click here for direct link to JIPMAT 2021 Admit Card.

Here Is How To Download JIPMAT Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website at jipmat.nta.ac.in

On the home page click on the link for 'JIPMAT-2021 Admit Card'

A new web page will open

Login by using your application number and password or application number and date of birth.

Your JIPMAT 2021 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a print out for future references.

Candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities in case of any discrepancies in the admit card. The notice also states," In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number: 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at jipmat@nta.ac.in."

