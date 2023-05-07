Mumbai, May 7: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or NEET-UG 2023 exam today, May 7, 2023. The NEET 2023 will be conducted today in one shift from 2 pm to 5.30 pm. According to media reports, nearly 22 lakh students will be appearing for the NEET 2023 exam in 513 cities across India and abroad. NEET UG 2023 Admit Card is available on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Those who have not downloaded the NEET 2023 Admit Card must do it at the earliest. NEET 2023 Exam Postponed! NTA Defers UG Medical Examination for Students Allotted Centres in Violence-Hit Manipur, New Date To Be Announced Soon.

Candidates must note that the exam centre formalities will commence at 11 am. Students appearing for the exam are advised to reach the NEET 2023 examination centre before time for the checking process at the exam venue. The candidate will not be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after 1:30 pm. NEET UG 2023 exam instructions are mentioned on the admit card, and the candidates are to follow the same while appearing for the exam. NEET UG 2023 Admit Card for May 7 Examination To Be Released Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Download Hall Tickets.

Documents Allowed to Carry to NEET 2023 Examination Centres:

Candidates appearing for the exam must carry their NEET UG 2023 Hall Tickets to the exam centres.

Candidates are allowed to carry NEET UG Admit card 2023 with a passport-size photograph affixed to it.

One passport-size photograph is to be affixed to the Attendance Sheet.

Valid Original Identity proof, and PwBD certificate, if applicable.

One Post Card Size (4”X6”) colour photograph with white background.

It must be noted that the NEET 2023 Exam will be held in 499 cities in India today, May 7, 2023, expect in Manipur due to the ongoing violence in the state. MoS Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh had requested the NTA to consider rescheduling the exam in Manipur. The new dates for NEET 2023 Exam in Manipur will be issued later.

