Kochi, December 24: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has released the Kerala Plus Two Timetable 2021 for the upcoming board exams. As per the date sheet, the DHSE will conduct the Kerala Plus Two board exams from March 17, 2021, to March 30, 2021. From students of Arts stream, the board examination will be held from March 17, 2021, to March 25, 2021. The complete timetable of Kerala Plus 2 exam 2021 can be checked online at dhsekerala.gov.in.

Along with informing about dates for the Kerala Plus Two board exam 2021, the DHSE has also announced the exam sessions or the time slots for the same. Theory papers for Kerala Plus Two exams would be held from 9:40 am to 12:30 pm. The last date for submitting the application without a fine is January 4, 2021, and with late fine is till January 8, 2021.

SL. NO. DATE SUBJECTS 1 17/03/2021 WEDNESDAY BIOLOGY, ELECTRONICS,POLITICAL SCIENCE, SANSKRIT SAHITHYA, COMPUTER APPLICATION, ENGLISH LITERATURE 2 18/03/2021 THURSDAY PART II LANGUAGES, COMPUTER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (OLD), COMPUTER SCIENCE AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY 3 19/03/2021 FRIDAY CHEMISTRY, HISTORY, ISLAMIC HISTORY & CULTURE, BUSINESS STUDIES, COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH 4 22/03/2021 MONDAY MATHEMATICS, PART III LANGUAGES, SANSKRIT SASTRA, PSYCHOLOGY 5 23/03/2021 TUESDAY GEOGRAPHY, MUSIC, SOCIAL WORK, GEOLOGY, ACCOUNTANCY 6 24/03/2021 WEDNESDAY PART I ENGLISH 7 25/03/2021 THURSDAY HOME SCIENCE, GANDHIAN STUDIES, PHILOSOPHY, JOURNALISM, COMPUTER SCIENCE, STATISTICS 8 29/03/2021 MONDAY PHYSICS, ECONOMICS 9 30/03/2021 TUESDAY SOCIOLOGY, ANTHROPOLOGY, ELECTRONIC SERVICE TECHNOLOGY (OLD), ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS

Kerala Plus 2 Board Exam Timetable 2021- Arts:

DATE SUBJECTS 1 17/03/2021 WEDNESDAY MAIN 2 18/03/2021 THURSDAY PART II LANGUAGES 3 19/03/2021 FRIDAY SUBSIDIARY 4 22/03/2021 MONDAY AESTHETIC 5 23/03/2021 TUESDAY SANSKRIT 6 24/03/2021 WEDNESDAY PART I ENGLISH 7 25/03/2021 THURSDAY LITERATURE

Last year, the Kerala Plus Two exams were conducted in May, whereas the results were announced in June. A student must score a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 to pass the exam, whereas subjects like Physics are concerned, students must score 20 out of 75 marks in theory and 15 out of 25 marks in practical to pass in the subject.

