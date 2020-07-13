It is time for the state boards to declare the board exams results, one after another. Just as CBSE, CISCE has declared the results, other state boards are as well announcing their class 10, and class 12 board exam results 2020. The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala is also set to declare the Plus Two class 12 board exam results. As per reports, the Kerala Plus Two result 2020 date is yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to be declared by July 15, 2020. Once declared, the DHSE Class 12 Board Exam Results 2020 can be checked by visiting the official websites; keralaresults.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kiye.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. In this article, we bring you websites and steps on how and where you can check your marks online. CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: 88.78% Pass, Know Overall Statistics for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results Here.

Where to Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2020?

Once declared, the Kerala Plus Two result 2020 will be made available at the official websites of DHSE. Students will be able to access their marks from the official websites; keralaresults.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kiye.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. In addition to these sites, the Kerala Plus Two 12th result 2020 will also be available at third-party sites such as examresults.net.

How to Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2020?

Visit the official website; keralaresults.nic.in or any other above-mentioned sites.

or any other above-mentioned sites. Once declared, the board will activate the link for Plus Two Result 2020. Click on that link.

Submit your roll number and other details.

Your Kerala Plus Two Result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screens.

Check and download the result for future reference.

Earlier, a DHSE official reported that the Plus Two result is expected to be declared by July 15, 2020. Again, NDTV also quoted an unnamed official stating that the class 12 board exam result will be declared in the afternoon on July 15, 2020. Students are advised to stay alert as the DHSE Plus Two result 2020 is expected soon.

