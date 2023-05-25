Mumbai, May 25: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala announced the Kerala DHSE Plus two-class 12th Result today, May 25. The Kerala DHSE declared the Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result and VHSC final examination results at around 3 pm. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Class 12 board examination can visit the official website of Kerala Board at results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala HSE or Class 12 exam results will also be available on keralaresults.nic.in. This year, the DHSE Kerala Higher Secondary and VHSE examinations were held from March 10 to March 30, 2023. The exams were held at various centres all across the state. The Kerala Class 12 board examinations were held in single shifts. Here's the direct link to check Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023. Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Out! MSBSHSE Releases Maharashtra Board Class 12 Results on mahresult.nic.in, Get Direct Link and How to Check Scorecards Here.

Steps To Check Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023:

Visit the official websites of Kerala DHSE at keralaresults.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in

and On the homepage, click on the "Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023" link

Enter using your roll number and other login credentials

Click on submit

Your Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Check the result thorough

Take a printout for future reference

This year, over 9 lakh students registered themselves for the Higher Secondary 1st and 2nd-year public examinations. The overall pass percentage is 82.95 percent. Last year, the Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result or Kerala Class 12 board examination results were declared on June 21 with the overall Kerala DHSE pass percentage being 83.87%. JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result Out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; NTA Declares BArch and BPlanning Exam Results, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

In 2022, a total of 306901 candidates appeared for the Kerala DHSE examination. The Kozhikode district secured the highest pass percentage while the Wayanad district received the lowest pass percentage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2023 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).