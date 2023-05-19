Kochi, May 19: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) today declared the Kerala SSLC Result 2023. The Kerala Class 10 Result were earlier scheduled to be declared on May 20, but it was later preponed to May 19. Students can check their marks at the official websites – results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in or sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Odisha 10th Result 2023: BSE Odisha Matric Result Announced at orissaresults.nic.in, Check Details.

Students will need their hall ticket number, roll number, school code, etc., to check their Kerala SSLC Result 2023. This year, the Kerala SSLC exams were conducted from March 9 to 29. Around 4.19 lakh students appeared for the exams across 2,960 examination centres. SSLC mock exams began on February 27 and concluded on March 3. As many as 4,19,554 students appeared for the SSLC exam. According to V Sivankutty, students will receive grace points this year since they were withheld because of COVID-19. TN 11th Result 2023 Declared: Tamil Nadu HSE Plus 1 Result Announced At tnresults.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Score.

How to Check Kerala SSLC Result 2023:

Go to the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on 'SSLC result' link.

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Click on the 'submit' button.

Kerala Class 10 Result will appear on screen.

Check result and take printout for future use.

Candidates must note that in order to pass the Kerala SSLC Exam in 2023, students must receive a minimum score of 30%. Those who don't pass will have to appear for additional tests. The dates for the SSLC Kerala 2023 revaluation will be released later on the official website. Students who are dissatisfied with their marks may apply for revaluation.

In 2022, Kerala SSLC exams were conducted between March 31 and April 29 in offline mode at various exam centres across the state in a single shift from 9.45 am to 12.30 pm. More than 4 lakh candidates appeared for the SSLC examination 2022 in the state. The overall pass percentage in 2022 was 99.26 per cent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2023 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).