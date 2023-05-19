Chennai, May 19: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has released the Tamil Nadu Board 11th result 2023 in online mode today, May 19, 2023. TN results 2023 11th has been published online on www.tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in results 2023 and other official websites. This online TN board result can be used for further admission into higher secondary class.

Students who will pass the TN 11th result 2023 will be able to appear for the TN 12th exams in the subsequent academic year. TN 11th exams were conducted from March 14 to April 5, 2023. They will be able to access the 11th class result 2023 Tamil Nadu by entering the registration number and date of birth.

The state education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had earlier said that Class 11 will be announced on May 17 however the board later decided to release TN 11th and 10th together. Now both results have been officially released together but at different timings.

Steps to Check Tamil Nadu HSE Plus 1 Result 2023: Steps to Check

Go to the official website, tnresults.nic.in 11th result 2023. On the home page, click on ‘HSE (+1) Result 2023’. Enter a student’s registration number and date of birth in the appropriate fields. (Note: The date of birth is to be entered in dd/mm/yyyy format like 11/01/2002). Click on the ‘Get Marks’ button and TN 11th result 2023 Tamil Nadu will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout or screenshot of the TN Results 11th 2023 class to keep it safe.

Those who are unable to clear the Class 11 exam will appear for supplementary exams. Details of the same will be shared soon

