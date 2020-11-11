New Delhi, November 11: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) on Tuesday opened the registration for LSAT-India for the academic year 2021. Candidates are required to visit official visit - discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT. The registrations will remain open till April 21. Meanwhile, the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) will be held from May 10, 2021. Online LSAT-India 2020 Exam Results to Be Announced in Mid-August, Says Jindal Global Law School.

The exam will be in online remote-proctored mode. The candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in colleges across India are required to give this test. The LSAC in a statement said, “To enable students to pursue their education goals despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the LSAT-India test will be administered through an online test delivery system with artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to ensure the integrity and validity of the test.”

Here are Steps to register Online:

Candidates are required to visit the official website of LSAT India -- discoverlaw.in.

Click on “Register for India” link and then create an account by entering your personal details including name, email ID and programme opted.

After entering details, verification of account should be done using the registered email ID.

Complete the LSAT India 2021 profile and upload passport size photo.

Click on the “Apply Now” button.

Candidates are then required to fill the application form.

After completing the LSAT India application process, candidates should pay the application fee.

The exam will be conducted in many slots starting from May 10, 2021. The exam will have questions from sections, including Logical Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension. Meanwhile, The results of the first online, remote-proctored and AI-enabled LSAT-- India 2020 Test, taken by 6,000 students amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to join JGLS in different academic programmes was announced in August this year.

