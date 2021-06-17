New Delhi, June 17: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) on Wednesday released the scorecard of Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India 2021. Aspirants who appeared for the remotely-proctored LSAT India 2021 can download their scorecard from the official website of LSAC - discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT. The exam was held between May 29 and June 5. INI CET 2021 Admit Cards Released by AIIMS on Official Website - aiimsexams.org; Exam to be Held on June 16.

The LSAT was conducted for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in various colleges across the country. Candidates need to enter their login credentials to check their scorecards. The LSAT-India scorecard will also be shared with the participating law schools. The merit list will be based on the number of scorecards shared. BHEL Supervisor Trainee Admit Card 2021 Released by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited; Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket From Bhel.com.

Here Are Steps to Check The Scorecards:

Candidates are required to visit the official website of LSAC - discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT.

Enter the login credentials.

Aspirants are required to enter the information in the spaces provided

Click on Submit

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

Notably, shortlisted candidates can apply separately for admission to the law college of their preference. The admission will be based on preference and the merit list. The score obtained in the LSAT India will be used by more than 30 law colleges.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2021 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).