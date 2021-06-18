New Delhi, June 18: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) on Thursday released the scorecard of Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India 2021. The LSAC on Friday also released the LSAT India 2021 toppers list, reported NDTV. The remotely-proctored LSAT India 2021 exam was held between May 29 and June 5. The Toppers list was released on the official website - discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT/.

In the undergraduate course, there are 21 toppers for the March and May administration of LSAT—India, reported NDTV. Priyansh Dixit topped the LSAT India 2021, followed by Akshat Singh Rajput. According to the media house, Panchkula’s Sandhu Muskan scored the highest percentile across March and May LSAT India 2021. LSAT India 2021 Scorecard Released by Law School Admission Council on Offiical Website.

How to Check topper's List:

for checking the toppers's list, candidates should visit the official website- discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT. They need to enter their login credentials to check the complete list.

Here is The Toppers List For Undergraduate Course:

Priyansh Dixit Akshat Singh Rajput Prem Vinod Parwani Tejasswini L Andrea Prince Karthik J Lal Aadya Narain Yashaswini Singh Sarthak Bansal Vedika Chawla Ranak Banerji Farzeen Ajmalkhan Nandini Tripathi Pratham Anand Bahilani Ayushman Jalan Ramnit Kaur Sukarm Sharma Aaryan Dhasmana Shivang Soni Manhar Bansal Yash Sameer Joshi

Meanwhile, scholarships will be announced in the next two weeks. A scholarship of up to Rs four lakh will be awarded to the LSAT—India 2021 topper. Shamnad Basheer access to justice scholarship of up to Rs four lakh to the candidate for winning the essay competition. Notably, shortlisted candidates can apply separately for admission to the law college of their preference.

