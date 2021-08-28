Elias Neibart is a highly sought-after Law School Admission Test (LSAT) tutor and admissions testing consultant for prospective law school students seeking online learning and tutoring in advance of their admissions exams.

In pursuit of his goal to become an attorney, Elias Neibart has undertaken practical steps to build the knowledge and skills necessary to work in the legal field. He spent the summer of 2016 as a judicial intern in Essex County, New Jersey, shadowing Judge Michael L. Ravin and becoming familiar with the parts of the trial process. In the fall. Elias Neibart enrolled at Emory University as a student of political science and philosophy with a concentration in political theory.

The following summer, Mr. Neibart became a legal intern with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. He observed cou``rt proceedings and analyzed various forms of evidence, including surveillance videos and witness statements. He also built experience in authoring a number of legal document types, including motions to suppress and post-conviction relief briefs.

Elias Neibart successfully completed a summer internship with the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, assisting in the writing of subpoenas and the preparation of evidence for federal criminal proceedings.

This fall he will pursue a MPhil at the University of Cambridge, and in 2022, he will begin his legal education at Harvard Law School.

We recently had a chance to interview Elias Neibart and learn a little more about his tutoring company and plans for the future.

How did COVID-19 pandemic impact your business and what steps did you take in response?

Although we find in-person instruction to be incredibly valuable, given the realities of COVID-19, we shifted all our tutoring services online. With the help of software like Zoom and Teams the transition to remote education was seamless.

How do you see the future of remote working and remote learning affecting your business?

In my opinion, students prefer the flexibility that remote teaching offers them. They can now partake in tutoring sessions from anywhere in the country and they no longer need to worry about travelling to public spaces or the noise they might encounter in a crowded venue. In the future, I anticipate offering both remote and in-person tutoring.

How has the recent movement toward greater diversity and inclusion for minorities affected your business planning?

As a tutor and someone interested in education, I understand that diverse and inclusive communities are stronger ones. As such, we always strive to ensure that all our clients feel welcome and included.

How do you handle difficult clients, customers and coworkers?

The most essential way to deal with a difficult client is honesty. Being frank and forthright about expectations is something I always make sure to discuss with my students, and, if expectations are not met—by either myself or my clients—I ensure that we discuss the issues candidly.

Tell us about a skill you taught yourself. How did you go about learning?

One method specific to my tutoring company that I have cultivated is my approach to the Reading Comprehension on the LSAT. Through trial and error and my own struggles with the section, I formulated a method that helps students ground their answers in the actual text of the exam. To this day, several of my clients have found it valuable.

What do you do to help the community?

In my spare time, I help teach speech and debate skills to young students interested in trial advocacy. It’s very rewarding to help young people as they prepare to apply to law school.

What advice do you have for someone interested in starting their own company?

You need to learn to sell yourself. Starting your own business means that you do not have the name of a company or corporation behind you. This reality means that you need to work twice as hard to convince clients that your services or products are valuable. Learning how to sell yourself, your passion, and your vision, therefore, is vital.

Why is Hoboken, New Jersey a great place to live and work?

Hoboken is a young, vibrant town with so much culture. It offers the amenities of New York City, but it has a community that is so welcoming, kind, and connected.

What is the biggest mistake you see others making in business?

The biggest mistake I’ve witnessed new businesses make is the failure to advertise properly. Even if you are creating the most unique, novel, and beneficial product, if consumers do not know about you, your business will fail. A strong media presence is vital to your success.