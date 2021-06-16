New Delhi, June 16: The admit card for Supervisor Trainee (Finance) exam has been released by the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Wednesday. The BHEL admit card 2021 was released on the official website - bhel.com. It will be a computer-based exam. Aspirants can also download the admit cards from careers.bhel.in. TS PGECET 2021: Admit Cards Likely To Be Released Online at pgecet.tsche.ac.in Today.

The BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) will be conducted on June 30, 2021. There will be 100 questions on Finance (B.Com Syllabus). Each question will have five options. The exam will also have 20 questions on reasoning, 10 general knowledge questions and 20 on English. Each question will carry one mark each. INI CET 2021 Admit Cards Released by AIIMS on Official Website - aiimsexams.org; Exam to be Held on June 16.

Here Are Steps to Download The Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official website of BHEL – bhel.com.

On the home page, click on on “Current Job Openings” under “Career with BHEL” tab.

Click on “Recruitment of SUPERVISOR TRAINEES (FINANCE) – 2021” on the new page.

Aspirants are required to click on the admit card link.

After entering the login details, download the hall ticket.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

The admit card contains important information about the examination centre, reporting time and other details regarding the exam. Notably, there will be a negative marking of 0.20 mark for a wrong answer. The merit list will be based on the total marks obtained by candidates in the computer-based exam.

