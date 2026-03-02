Mumbai, March 2: The Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has officially declared the results for the Madrasa Public Examination 2026. The results, covering Classes 5, 7, 10, and 12, were released on Monday, March 2, following the completion of evaluation processes across hundreds of division-based camps. Students who appeared for the exams held earlier this year can now access their scorecards through the board's official portals at samastha.in and results.samastha.info.

Kerala Samastha Madrasa Result 2026 Shows High Success Rate Across All Classes

According to official data, a total of 1,66,840 students appeared for the public examinations across 6,432 centers. Out of these, 1,60,945 students have successfully qualified for higher studies, marking a significant achievement for the educational body. Srinagar School Holiday: Schools and Colleges Shut for 2 Days Amid Protests Over Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Killing.

The pass percentages remained high across all categories at over 95 per cent.

Class 5: 95.37 per cent

Class 7: 97.81 per cent

Class 10: 97.43 per cent

Class 12: 96.98 per cent

Large-Scale Evaluation Process

The examinations were conducted on January 31 and February 1, under a rigorous administrative framework. To ensure a smooth process, the board deployed 8,560 supervisors and 240 superintendents across various regions. The evaluation phase was equally extensive. Assessment was carried out at 240 division-centric camps by a team of 7,985 assistant examiners and 363 chief examiners. The board noted that the decentralized evaluation system helped in the timely and accurate declaration of results. ICAI CA Final Result 2026: Know Steps To Check Scores at icai.nic.in As ICAI to Released CA Final January Exam Results Today.

How to Check Samastha Kerala Madrasa Results

Students and parents can verify the results online by following these steps:

Visit the official website at samastha.in or result.samastha.info.

Click on the "Result" tab on the homepage.

Select the appropriate class (Class 5, 7, 10, or 12).

Enter the student's registration number.

Submit the details to view and download the marksheet.

The online results are provisional, and students are advised to collect their original marksheets from their respective madrasas at a later date.

Background and Regional Reach

The Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board is one of the largest Islamic educational organizations in India. The public examinations are not limited to Kerala; they are conducted simultaneously in centers across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as well as several international centers in the Gulf region.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Money Control), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2026 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).