Mumbai, April 12: The Maharashtra state board exams for classes 10 and 12 have been postponed by the Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). The decision was taken amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad made the announcement regarding the postponement of the exams on her official Twitter handle through a video message.

Along with her video message, the state education minister tweeted, "Given the current #COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, we've postponed state board exams for class 10th & 12th. The present circumstances are not conducive for holding exams. Your health is our priority." COVID-19 Restrictions in Maharashtra: State Govt Announces Weekend Lockdown, Night Curfew To Curb Spread of Coronavirus; Know What Will Remain Open And Close.

📢 Imp Announcement: Given the current #COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, we’ve postponed state board exams for class 10th & 12th. The present circumstances are not conducive for holding exams. Your health is our priority. #PariskhaPeCharcha #HSC #SSC #exams (1/5) pic.twitter.com/cjeRZAT7ux — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 12, 2021

Notably, the class 12th exams are now likely to be held in May end, while the class 10 board exams are expected to take place in June. Gaikwad in another tweet, said, "Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses,class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. We're closely monitoring the health situation. Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly."

Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses,class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. We're closely monitoring the health situation. Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly (2/5) — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 12, 2021

The decision to postpone the exams was taken after consultation with students, teachers, parents and elected representatives from across parties. The Maharashtra government will also appeal to the CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards to reconsider their exam dates.

Earlier this month, the state government promoted all students in Classes 1 to 8 without examinations across Maharashtra. Last week, the state government also cancelled the final exams of classes 9 and 11. Gaikwad had said, "In the wake of the current Covid 19 situation, all state board students of class 9th & 11th will be promoted to the next class without any examinations."

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 63,294 new COVID-19 infections and 349 deaths. Till now, 34,07,245 people have contracted coronavirus in the state. The COVID-19death toll on Maharashtra also mounted to 57,987 on Sunday. There are over 5.5 lakh active cases in the state.

