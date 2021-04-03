Mumbai, April 3: All students in Classes 1 to 8 would be promoted with examinations across Maharashtra. The decision was taken amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad made the announcement in this regard. However, the decision about examinations for classes 9th and 11th has not been taken yet.

Gaikwad said, “In view of #COVID19 situation, all state board students across Maharashtra state from Class 1 to Class 8 will be promoted to next class without any exam. A decision regarding students of class 9 and 11 will soon be taken.” Schools have been shut in the state since March 202o due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Lockdown in Maharashtra Cannot be Ruled Out If COVID-19 Situation Persists, Says CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Tweet by Varsha Gaikwad:

📢 Announcement: In view of the ongoing situation due to #Covid 19, all state board students across Maharashtra state from Class 1st to Class 8th will be promoted to the next class without any examinations. A decision regarding students of class 9th and 11th will soon be taken. pic.twitter.com/3eA5hvQUG5 — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 3, 2021

Notably, students of 9th and 11th classes are demanding online exams as classes were also held online for the entire academic year. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Board exams for classes 10th and 12th will take place as per schedule in offline mode. The board has provided some relaxations in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The syllabus for these classes has been curtailed. Written exams for class 10 will be held between April 29 to May 20. Written exams for class 12 will be held between April 23 to May 21. India Reports 89,129 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Highest Single-Day Spike Since September 2020.

Maharashtra is again witnessing the rise in COVID-19 cases since February this year. The state recorded its highest tally of 47,827 new infections on Friday, up from the previous high of 43,183 new cases registered on Thursday, as the overall tally increased to 29,040,076 -- adding over 1,00,000 infections in just three days.

Maharashtra also added 481 fatalities on Friday. The number of active cases has jumped up from 366,533 to 389,832 now. While addressing the state on Friday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the possibility of another lockdown in Maharashtra could not be ruled out if COVID-19 situation presists.

