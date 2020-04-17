MBSE 2020: Mizoram to Conduct Remaining Board Exams for Class 12 From April 22 Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Representative Image. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Aizawl, April 17: After launching teaching through television channels, the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has decided to conduct the remaining Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations from April 22, an official release said on Friday. The release said that the remaining HSSLC examinations of Arts, Science and Commerce streams would be held from April 22 to April 24 in all the (HSSLC) examination centres under the MBSE.

In view of the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, the Central government has stopped regular and ongoing academic -- normal and off-line -- activities and interactions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, various state governments have initiated and encouraged online teaching and coaching for the students. In Mizoram, lessons for students on several subjects are being telecast from Monday to Saturday via the Aizawl Doordarshan Kendra. Meghalaya: Last Rites of State's First Coronavirus Victim Performed After 30 Hours of Ordeal.

"The half-an-hour teaching programme began on Monday (April 13). Students are to attend these classes on DDK Aizawl Channel," an official from the Mizoram Education Department said. He said that the school education department has instructed all the students to give priority to home schooling and their parents must also monitor them during this period. Meanwhile, Mizoram Health Minister R. Lalthangliana said in a separate press release that the 22-year-old woman from Aizawl, who had tested positive for coronavirus at a Mumbai hospital on April 13, is a breast cancer patient.

"A doctor from Mizoram, who worked in a hospital in Meghalaya, also tested positive for coronavirus in Shillong on April 14. The lone Covid-19 patient being treated at the Zoram Medical College in Aizawl since last month is showing good progress, and in fact, his ventilator was removed a few days back," the release quoted the minister as saying. Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that around 445 people from different states are stranded in the state due to the countrywide lockdown since March 25.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has been providing all possible assistance, including food, to these people, who are lodged at various relief camps. He said the state government is in close contact with its counterparts in other states to provide accommodation and food to the hundreds of Mizos who are stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown.