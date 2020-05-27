MP 12th Board Exam 2020 Revised Timetable Released: MPBSE to Hold Class 12 Examinations for Remaining Papers From June 9, Check Details at mpbse.nic.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released a revised timetable for class 12 exams 2020. The updated schedule is for the exams which were cancelled or postponed because of the ongoing lockdown. The time table released by the board lists the dates of MP 12th board exams for two additional subjects. According to the new schedule, MP 12th board exam 2020 will start from June 9 and continue till June 16, and not June 15, as released earlier. The clarification was made for MP board candidates, as two more exams are yet to be conducted. The MP 12th board exam 2020 candidates are advised to visit the official website; mpbse.nic.in to check the notice related to the revised timetable. BSEB 10th Board Exam Result 2020 Declared: Himanshu Raj Tops With 96.20%, Check Bihar Board Class 10 Merit and Toppers’ List Here.

“It came to our notice that according to time table on May 20, the remaining board exams would end on June 15. Bit the date for two exams of two subjects, Economics, and Crop Production and Hoticulture was not given in the timetable. The two exams’ have been scheduled for June 16, in two shifts,” PRO MPBSE, SK Chourasiya was quoted saying in media reports. The MP 12th board exam 2020 revised schedule can be checked here.

During the board exam for the remaining subjects, the board reported making all possible arrangements to ensure the safety of the students. In addition, special seating arrangements would also be made, and masks and sanitizers will be made available at the exam centres to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The board also asked parents to inform students about the social distancing guidelines, and all of it should be followed during the exam.

Meanwhile, the MP government has cancelled the remaining exams of class 10 board exams 2020. The merit list of the MP 10th board exam 2020 will be prepared on the basis of the exams that were conducted. The students will be promoted to the higher class with the remark, ‘pass’ in the class 10 mark sheet for the cancelled subjects.